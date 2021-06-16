On Tuesday, June 8, Chapter JB, P.E.O. members met in the home of Paula Krehbiel for their annual salad supper.
Following the social time, a short business meeting was held.
Members passed the blessing basket as they shared blessings and concerns in their lives.
Highlighting the evening was a report from Stacy McKinney, the group’s delegate to the recent State Convention. Normally this meeting is held in Wichita, last year it was canceled, and this year it was held online. The technology used for voting on ammendments was much more efficient than it had been in person. Looks like a blessing from the year of Covid, if convention officials decide to keep using technology for voting as opposed to paper ballots.
