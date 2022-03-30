Nine Chapter JB, P.E.O. members met March 8 in the country home of Shirley Ferley.
The evening began with a smorgasbord of Irish food. The business meeting included the election and installation of officers for the new year.
New officers are President Rosy King, Vice President Stacy McKinney, Recording Secretary Shirley Ferly, Corresponding Secretary Loretta Verhaghe, Treasurer Judy Welter, Chaplin JoLynn Gasper, and Guard Mary Ure.
Final details were discussed for the upcoming Reciprocity meeting in April with chapters in Paola, Osawatomie, Louisburg, and La Cygne.
April will be busy with Reciprocity, a social, and a regular meeting.
