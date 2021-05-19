On Tuesday, May 11, Chapter JB, P.E.O. members met in the home of Rosy King for their first in-person meeting since March of 2020.
Fourteen members attended, and former member Barb Blachly, now a member of a P.E.O. Chapter in Green Valley, Arizona, was a visitor.
The evening started with a social time, followed by the business meeting led by President Loretta Verhaghe. Three officers were installed: Shirley Ferley as Corresponding Secretary, Kim Muckelbauer as Chaplin, and JoLynn Gasper as Guard.
Following reports from several committees and project reports, the members were delighted to be able to pass their blessing basket once again, an opportunity to share their blessings and concerns.
After the meeting was adjourned, the program was presented by Karen Dietrich. She supplied acrylic paints and tiny canvases so everyone could paint the P.E.O. flower, the Marguerite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.