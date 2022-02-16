Nine members of Chapter JB, P.E.O. met Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the home of JoLynn Gasper.
A nod to Valentine’s Day was observed with refreshments and some hints of red in garments worn for the evening.
During the business meeting, they discussed plans for Reciprocity, a meeting of all P.E.O. chapters within the Marais des Cygnes district. This incudes chapters in Paola, Louisburg, Osawatomie, and La Cygne. Members of these chapters will meet together in Paola for a business meeting and social time on April 2. The theme for this year is “Jazz it up with PEO.” Entertainment will be provided by the Paola High School Jazz Band.
This month, Chapter JB will be donating funds to all of our seven projects on the local, state and international levels.
Chapter JB President Loretta Verhaeghe read her President’s Letter, which is a summary of the chapter’s business and other activities throughout the past year and will be filed with the State Chapter as well as read at Reciprocity.
JoLynn Gasper provided the program. She had created a game of PEO Jeopardy. Members formed two teams to compete in the categories of: History, Constitution, Chapter JB, General Knowledge and Trivia.
