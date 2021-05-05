On Tuesday evening, April 27, Chapter JB, P.E.O. met in person for an outdoor social.
The Paola Park Square gazebo provided the setting, along with some wind and some clouds, but NO RAIN. For 45 minutes everyone enjoyed each other’s presence and spent time catching up. After some snacks and much conversation, members paired up to experience a scavenger hunt for information about places and businesses on the Square.
From where the public restrooms are, to where we can purchase women’s clothing, to where we can have a picture custom framed, to where we could eat out on Mondays, JB members walked and talked to find answers to 13 questions worth 20 total points. Everyone did very well in the 45 minutes allotted, but Team Linda Wiersma / Stacy McKinney won with all 20 points and were presented gift certificates to Cafe Latte.
The evening was topped off with some cherry and blueberry cobbler, and everyone was presented with a gift package from Fire Lake Soapery, compliments of Karen Dietrich. Karen, Deb Dameron, and Rosy King planned the evening’s social.
- Submitted by Rosy King
