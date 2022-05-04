Members of Chapter JB, P.E.O. met at Little Town on April 12.
Nine members enjoyed treats provided by hostess Becky Ryckert. A thank you from Cottey College was read for gifts and support from the chapter. Kathy Nicholson reported on the upcoming social to be held at her home on April 26.
A visual budget report for the year was given by Stacy McKinney, which led to a number of suggestions for ways and means. Members voted to sell baked goods on Saturday May 7 at the Timber View Alpaca Farm on the farm tour.
Installed as officers were JoLynn Gasper as Chaplain and Mary Ure as Guard. The program entitled “Women Who Help Women” was presented by Kathy Nicholson.
The next meeting will be held at the home of Janet Rhea.
– Shirley Ferley, Secretary
