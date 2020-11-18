Members of Chapter JB P.E.O. met for their fourth Zoom meeting on Nov. 10.
Attendance at the Zoom meetings has been positive, between 10 and 13 members participating each time. The chapter received a large anonymous donation which will definitely help members fund the various PEO projects they support.
Since fundraising events are difficult during the pandemic, members have been donating love gifts of $25 twice a year to ensure that the national, state and local projects are funded at the usual level.
The club has a Golden Girl! Kathy Nicholson will have been a P.E.O. member 50 years this December. She missed being honored at the State Convention which was canceled due to the pandemic, so the club will plan to celebrate locally. Congratulations, Kathy!
Chapter JB’s next meeting is an online social on Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.