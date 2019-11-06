The regular meeting of the Marais des Cygnes Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was held Oct. 5 at Timber Creek restaurant in Louisburg.
SAR Certificate of Appreciation for New Member Referral was presented. The group received a thank you note from the administration of the Saint Philippine Duchesne Park for the flower bed cleanup efforts in June.
The group will be supporting a Veterans Day service at La Cygne Elementary School at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, and hosting a Veterans Day service at Sunflower Elementary again this year.
The various activities of the Community Classroom Committee include submitting lesson plans for teachers across the nation to use, making bulletin boards, displays regarding Revolutionary War events and government, and providing books to schools.
Members took a number of books to donate to schools. The DAR national conservation theme of “No Plastic Straws October” was presented. Alternative materials were discussed, and paper straws were provided for members to use.
A public Lineage Research Workshop will be held on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Paola Free Library.
The group’s second “Meet and Greet Tea” for vintage, new and prospective members will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at a member’s home. Interested parties should contact the group via Facebook.
DAR’s Women’s Issues National Theme is “Family: Preventing Domestic Violence.” Purple ribbons were worn in October to signify the group’s solidarity with all those protesting domestic violence.
For the first “birthday girl” door prize drawing of the year, October birthday girls had their names put in the hat.
DAR officially announced at 3 p.m. EDT the name of DAR’s 1,000,000 member. To celebrate, a champagne toast to Amy Dickinson, the advice columnist who has replaced Ann Landers at the Chicago Tribune, was held.
