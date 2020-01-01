Members of the Happy-Go-Getters 4-H Club gathered for their monthly meeting and Christmas party Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Richland Township Hall.
The club met at 6:30 p.m. before the meeting to wrap gifts purchased on Dec. 8 for two children from the Miami County Angel Tree.
At 7 p.m., the 4-H meeting was called to order by President Atticus Sondy. Members answered roll call with “What could Santa bring to help with a project?”
The Happy-Go-Getters had 28 members, three leaders and four guests present at the meeting.
After reports of officers, there was no old business discussed. New business was to perform a line dance at Club Days on Feb. 22, 2020. The Club Days Committee will be responsible for organizing and scheduling practices.
The Social Gathering Committee proposed a Christmas break ice skating party, and a motion was made and passed. The committee will finalize the exact date and details.
Wade Enman did a sanding demonstration on how to raise the grain with water for his woodworking project.
The meeting was adjourned by saying the 4-H Pledge, “To Make the Best Better.”
Song leaders: Ellee Crawford, Taylor Parke, and Gigi Pertner led the club in Jingle Bells to kick off the Christmas party. The party had refreshments made by club members and a silly sock exchange.
President A. Sondy read a Mad Lib Christmas story to the club, inserting each group’s descriptive words. Then for the silly sock exchange, club leader Michelle Parke read a story determining if the gift was passed left or right.
The next Happy-Go-Getters 4-H Club meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Jan. 14, 2020, at Richland Township Hall
