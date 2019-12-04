The monthly meeting of the Happy-Go-Getters 4-H Club was called to order at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Richland Township Hall by President Shelby Minden.
Members answered roll call with what they are most thankful for. Wyatt and Griffin Strausbaugh were guests at the meeting.
After reports from officers, there was no old business. New business was to adopt two children from the Miami County Angel Tree. The Community Service Committee will be responsible for picking Angels from the tree and organizing a shopping date to get gifts for the children.
A motion was made and passed for the club to hold a Christmas party and a “silly” sock exchange at the December meeting.
Special Program was presented by the Foods & Nutrition Project members.
The foods members had several different activities for the club to be a part of during the program. Maddi Pertner, Gigi Pertner and Ellee Crawford demonstrated the proper way to measure ingredients. M. Pertner demonstrated measuring liquids, G. Pertner demonstrated sifting and measuring flour. E. Crawford demonstrated how to pack and measure brown sugar.
Next, the Foods & Nutrition members led the club members in a mock FACTS Judging competition. Starting with the Juniors division, M. Pertner, G. Pertner, E. Crawford and Lana Enman’s presentation focused on: Table Manners, Active Listing, Hand Washing and Kitchen Utensils.
Shelby Minden talked about Canning and Preservatives. Then, she had the members identify herbs and spices for the Senior Division.
At the end of the program, Macayla Enman explained to the club that if they participated in FACTS Judging at the fair they might see some of these actives. She also explained how one is placed when participating in the FACTS Judging and the medals that are awarded.
The meeting was adjourned by saying the 4-H Pledge, “To Make the Best Better.”
The next Happy-Go-Getters 4-H meeting is at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Richland Township Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.