Members of the Happy-Go-Getters 4-H Club gathered for their monthly meeting Tuesday, February 8, at the Richland Township Hall.
Members answered roll call with naming a Kansas wildflower.
After reports from officers, old business was discussed, and it pertained to upcoming fundraisers. New business was discussing 4-H promotional activities that the club might do this year.
4-H members brought and signed Valentine’s Day cards for Vintage Park and other senior center locations.
Logan Alexander did a wood burning demonstration, and Landon Alexander did a project talk on wood working. Landon showed his cutting board that he had made.
Ellee Crawford, reporter
