Members of the Happy-Go-Getters 4-H Club gathered for their monthly meeting and Christmas party Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Richland Township Hall.
The club met before the meeting to purchase and wrap gifts for two children from the Miami County Angel Tree. The Christmas party followed. Then for the candy exchange, club leader Michelle Parks read a story determining if the gift was passed left or right.
At 2:24 p.m., the 4-H meeting was called to order by President Wade Enman. Members answered roll call with “what can Santa bring you to help with your projects?”
The Happy-Go-Getters placed third in the necessity drive.
- Ellee Crawford, reporter
