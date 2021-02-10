The Happy Go-Getters 4-H Club had its first hybrid meeting held both in person and on Zoom at the same time on Jan. 12 at Richland Township Hall.
Following the business part of the meeting, Nicholas Nelson gave a presentation on Mount Rushmore and the Jr. Rangers Park Program. Lana Enman spoke about leadership and why it’s important to participate in Club Days. She also gave tips on how to become more comfortable speaking in front of people.
After the meeting, Ellee Crawford led the group in singing “Jingle Bells,” and club members played “Watch Out.”
- Submitted by Kylie Parke
