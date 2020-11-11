PAOLA — Several members of the Happy-Go-Getters 4-H Club got together on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, to participate in the 2020 Miami County 4-H Foundation Clover Run.
The actual Clover Run this year was virtual, but the club wanted to do it together. Members ran 3.1 miles or 5k together down a stretch of road near Richland Township Hall.
Afterward, they celebrated with Gatorade and held their monthly 4-H Club meeting. Wade Enman gave a demonstration in honor of veterans on how to fold an American flag.
Following the meeting, club members played an exciting game of four square.
