The Happy Go-Getters 4-H Club had its December meeting outside at the Richland Township Hall.
Wyatt Nelson led a game about the history of parliamentary procedure, which had club members moving all over. Community Service Projects were discussed.
The club sponsored two angels from the Cops for Tots Angel Tree and wrapped the gifts after the meeting. They also signed Christmas cards to be sent to soldiers away from home during the holidays.
Wyatt Nelson gave a project talk about how to feed and halter a bucket calf. Club members enjoyed a warm bonfire, gift exchange, holiday treats, and a lively game of “Watch Out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.