Members of the Happy-Go-Getters 4-H Club gathered for their monthly meeting Tuesday, May 10, at Richland Township Hall.
Members answered roll call with naming a county in Kansas.
After reports from officers, committee reports took place. The Happy-Go-Getters planned to gather at Scott Valley Cemetery to clean the cemetery for Memorial Day and to place flags.
During old business, the 4-H promotional committee talked about how the club gathered on May 7 at one of the local farms that participated on the Miami County Farm Tour.
The club passed out seeds and information about joining 4-H. They also volunteered that day for the tour.
New business was discussed following old business.
They voted on having the club farm tour prior to the county fair so everyone could talk about their projects and show what they are working on.
Landon Alexander did a project talk about his geese that he was raising. Maddie Pertner did a demonstration on how to add different stitching to clothes.
- Ellee Crawford, Reporter
