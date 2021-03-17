Members of the Happy Go-Getters 4-H Club had their March meeting at Richland Township Hall and on Zoom.
Members brought canned food to donate. Lori Enman read a letter from U.S. military troops abroad thanking the club for the cards they had sent.
Club members decided to participate in a Gatorade drive for the Osawatomie Fire Department and to help deliver meals to residents with Meals on Wheels.
They formed teams to Walk Kansas, an eight-week walking challenge.
Wyatt Nelson gave a clay presentation on how to make a clay snail. Della and Levi Minden talked about how to prepare for tornados, thunderstorms and extreme heat.
The club members concluded with a game of Watch Out.
