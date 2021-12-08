Members of the Happy-Go-Getters 4-H Club had their monthly meeting Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Richland Township Hall.
Lana Enman talked about the meaning of Veterans Day, and Nicholas Nelson followed by showing how to properly fold the American flag.
Holiday fundraisers where discussed, along with picking two children from the angel tree at the lighting ceremony in Paola.
