Members of the Happy-Go-Getters 4-H Club gathered for their monthly meeting Tuesday, April 12, at Richland Township Hall.
Members answered roll call by naming what month they were born.
After reports from officers, old business was discussed. It pertained to 4-H promotional poster and purchasing seed packets. New business was discussed, and the club is to set up a booth on the Miami County Farm tour.
Wyatt Strasbaugh did a project talk to the club about how/what can be composted at home. Logan Alexander did a demonstration on the process of how to incubate chicken eggs. He brought in his incubator and showed the club how it works.
Wade Enman updated the club about the new app for Walk for Kansas program.
Ellee Crawford, Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.