The Happy Go-Getters 4H Club had its May meeting at Richland Township Hall on Tuesday, May 11.
Club members discussed a lot of business items, community service, and upcoming events during the meeting.
Parliamentarian Wyatt Nelson handed out a “Robert’s Rules Cheat Sheet” to help members learn the rules of procedure.
Wade Enman and Logan Alexander filled the club in on all of the 4H Council updates. After the meeting, members played a lively game of “Watch Out.”
-Kylie Parke, Reporter
