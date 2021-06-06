Members of the Happy Go-Getters 4-H Club recently got together at Scott Valley Cemetery to honor the U.S. Veterans and those who have passed before us.
Club members weeded, cleaned off tombstones, and picked up trash to help clean up the cemetery grounds.
The 4-H members set up flags by the tombstones of veterans, decorating the cemetery in recognition of Memorial Day.
- Reporter Kylie Parke
