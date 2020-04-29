Monthly meetings of the Heartland Art Guild are canceled at this time.
The annual miniatures show in July has been postponed until fall, with the possibility that there will not be a 2020 miniatures show.
Guild members were able to meet to select the winner of the 2020 annual art scholarship. Maddison Blackford from Osawatomie High School was chosen as the recipient.
