Heartland Art Guild members met at the Paola Free Library on Feb. 15 to finalize plans for the group’s upcoming show in April at the Roeland Park City Hall.
Final rule changes for the group’s annual miniatures show entry form were approved. As this show as grown, space has become more limited for the increased number of entries. Art Guild members will be allowed to enter four instead of five works this year.
Those showing their work at Paola businesses for the months of March and April are as follows: Donna Cawley at First Security Bank and Security Bank of Kansas City, Jean Cook at First Option Bank and Great Southern Bank, Mickie Riley at Landmark National Bank, and Patsy Bortner at the Paola Free Library and Miami County Historical Museum.
