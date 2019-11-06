Heartland Art Guild members gathered at the Paola Senior Center on Oct. 19 for their monthly meeting.
The location was changed so that members would be able to paint following a demonstration in painting techniques by Jean Cook.
Results of the 2019 People’s Choice Awards Show at the First Option Bank in Louisburg were announced: Rita Beckford – 1st Place, Jean Cook – 2nd Place, and Anne Smith – 3rd Place.
Plans were discussed for the Christmas dinner meeting, with tentative plans being for the first or second Saturday in December at the Jackson Hotel. Trading cards (small paintings) will be exchanged by those who want to participate.
Those showing their work at Paola businesses for the months of November and December are as follows: Jean Cook at First Option Bank, Anne H. Smith at First Security Bank, Patsy Bortner at the Miami County Historical Museum, Donna Cawley at Great Southern Bank, Mickie Riley at Landmark National Bank, Donna Cawley at the Paola Free Library, and Sharon Spence at Security Bank of KC.
The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Paola Free Library. Matt Fineout from Netherfield Natural Farm, LLC, in Fontana will be the guest speaker. He is wanting to develop a gallery at their B&B in Paola.
