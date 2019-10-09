Members of the Hillsdale Hustlers 4-H group gathered at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19.
The meeting was called to order by Nicholas. The flag salute and 4-H Pledge was led by Wyatt. Roll call was started by everyone sharing “Name one goal you have for the new year!”
Sky, a new member, was introduced.
Madyson went over last month’s minutes. There was no communication. The Reporter’s Report was sent to the paper.
During the Leader’s Report, Kandas announced that the Achievement Award Banquet is Oct. 13 at the fairgrounds.
Madyson made announcements from the Junior Leaders meeting.
Kandas announced that the record books for next year will be changed. She suggested that they make sure to write and save anything that will be needed for next year’s record books. She also reminded the club members about window displays and when they are due.
During new business, Kandas talked about the club’s programs and how they should be done. She talked about the committee meetings and when they are held. She also reminded the group about updating contact information so everyone gets notifications. She then went into detail about what the club has to do to get a club seal, and she did revisit the new record books and how they get judged.
KaCasy talked about how the club needs to have programs. The song was “The Kitty Song.”
The program covered info on projects and record books.
Cooper made the announcement that the next meeting is Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. The installation of officers will be next month.
The Achievement Banquet is 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the fairgrounds. Madyson moved that the club buy treats for the Achievement Banquet. Ruby seconded it. The club agreed to pay for the treats.
The program is Officer Slating.
The meeting was adjourned by Saviah, and Cooper seconded it. The meeting was ended by reciting the 4-H motto.
