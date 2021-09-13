Jodie Livengood (left), president of Miami County Cancer Foundation, accepts the DAR Community Service Award on behalf of the foundation from Ann Benton (right) of Marais des Cygnes Chapter DAR. The next fundraising event is a Sept. 23-25 garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 23985 Eagle Court in Paola’s Rockwood Estates subdivision, just north of the Paola Country Club.