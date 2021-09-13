When cancer strikes home, either to oneself or a family member, it leaves a lasting impact. So much so, that over a decade ago, a handful of impacted individuals formed the all-volunteer Miami County Cancer Foundation.
This grassroots service organization assists Miami County cancer patients with their day-to-day struggle to maintain their health and dignity. The foundation assists, regardless of need, with various needs such as utility payments, gas/food cards and medical supplies including but not limited to nutritional beverages, wigs, and transportation to doctors, typically equating to in-kind annual donations of $100,000.
Just how does this Foundation of ardent supporters accomplish such a feat? As with all successful endeavors, it takes a village, and the foundation’s village is all 590 square miles of Miami County, whose generous and emphatic residents provide support year in and year out through events like this summer’s “Ride for Life” motorcycle celebration.
Sadly, the pandemic has put a dent in fundraising, making the two upcoming events critical in ensuring the foundation can continue its mission in full. The events are a Sept. 23-25 garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 23985 Eagle Court in Paola’s Rockwood Estates subdivision, just north of the Paola Country Club. And, new this year, due to increasing Covid-19 cases, their annual dinner will be a tailgate party held at the Miami County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 6 to 10 p.m. Party activities will include live music, food, wine pull, raffle items, cornhole tossing and more. Tickets for the Tailgate Party can be purchased for $10 at the door or at the Foundation’s Office located at 907 N. Pearl St., Suite 6, in Paola, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Marais des Cygnes Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently bestowed the Foundation with the chapter’s first 2021 presentation of the DAR Community Service Award. The community service award is given to worthy individuals and organizations for outstanding voluntary service achievements in cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical, citizenship, or environmental conservation endeavors. For more information regarding the chapter and DAR, please contact us via our Facebook site or phone (913) 259-9839.
