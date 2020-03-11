Members of the East Central Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel (ECKARSP) met Feb. 18 with 18 members present.
The ladies of the First Lutheran Church of Paola served a delicious breakfast.
After the meeting, there was a program presented by Margaret Hays on happiness. According to Father Powell, a Jesuit priest, and his God Squad, we are the ones responsible for our happiness.
She gave each member a little reminder card; meaning that Happiness is an inside job.
