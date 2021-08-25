The Miami County Historical Museum Board of Directors met Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the museum in Paola.
Nine members were present representing the townships in Miami County. The Heartland Art Guild’s annual miniature art show at the museum was a great success. Paintings from all over the world were submitted. Many paintings were sold.
Hot off the press is Lloyd Peckman’s compendium of reports, letters, stories and maps. Titled “Discovering Native American History in My Neighborhood” he traces his discoveries of the Miami Indians in the southern portion of Miami County. Selling for $10, publishing editor, Roger Shipman.
It was voted to start planning for a museum expansion. It would include an elevator to the upstairs and refurbishing two of the rooms upstairs. The museum could then expand the display of its artifacts.
A shipment of new T-shirts arrived displaying the museum’s new logo. Priced at $15, they are on sale at the museum gift shop.
Kathy Peckman, Aggie Dillard and Anna Lee Billam are entering recent obituaries to the nearly 50,000 already on file in the museum’s database. They are from Miami County dating back to the 1860s.
Paul Davis of McTV is working with the museum to create a marketing plan using his venue as well as Facebook, YouTube and other outlets. Jana Harrington Barcus is assisting.
The museum is always looking for volunteers to help answer the phones, greet and direct visitors through the museum. Stop by and check it out.
The next board meeting is Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.
- LeAnne Shields, Librarian
