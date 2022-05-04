The Miami County Historical Museum held its monthly board meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the museum.
The annual Art Guild Miniature Art Show will be held at the museum from June 27 through July 29. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The museum is planning a First Annual Craft Sale Saturday, June 18, in Paola Park Square from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact Cindy Mead for further information. The proceeds will go toward the elevator fund.
Janet McRae, Miami County Economic Development Director, attended the meeting to listen and give feedback on applying for grants and promoting the role of the museum. A discussion followed.
Gordon Geldhof is researching and labeling the artifacts from the collection of Jerry Emberlin. He is also identifying arrowheads. The artifacts are on display in the American Indian room at the museum.
Aggie Dillard reported that representatives from KAKE Station in Wichita filmed a documentary at the museum — mainly covering Black History Month and the American Indian Room.
A committee is working on putting the three museum buildings on the Kansas and National Historic Register.
Aggie Dillard and Ann Davis are busy accessioning new artifacts and upgrading the system. Jana Harrington Barcus worked getting our museum software upgraded on our system.
The museum accepts old abstracts of properties in Miami County. The first name to appear on most abstracts in the Paola area is The Paola Town Company and Baptiste Peoria’s name.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, May 10, at 4 p.m. It is open to the public.
The museum is always looking for volunteers. If you are bored and wanting to stimulate your brain, stop by and check out the museum. We will put you to work.
LeAnne Shields, Librarian
