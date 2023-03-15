The following article was submitted by the Miami County Historical Museum as a recap of its March 8 board meeting.
Doubling museum size in order to display more historic artifacts is a key priority for our non-profit all volunteer Museum with our grant writing team busily preparing submissions for numerous local and state grants.
While we were thrilled to accept a generously donated Kansas City Monarch’s bat used decades ago during an Osawatomie baseball game, finding appropriate space for such a treasure is currently difficult.
Although we continue to accept donated historical artifacts, including documented family histories, and also recently acquired unique items of historical value, adequate space continues to be an issue.
We not only believe historic preservation is valued in Miami County and in the State of Kansas, we also believe our past successes and future plans in historic preservation position us as a top grant contender. More to come.
At our well attended February event aligning with Black History Month, Humanities Kansas presenter Phil Dixon, co-founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, enthralled young and old with insider stories of Monarch legends and their past glories. Perhaps this event spurred donation of the Monarch bat previously mentioned.
Our March event (Saturday, 25th at 1 p.m.) aligns with March as Women’s Suffrage Month and features another Humanities Kansas presenter, Sara Bell, speaking on, “Fighting For Equality: Women’s Suffrage in Kansas”. Ladies, you asked for a future event focusing on women, and we listened!
Lloyd Peckman, our Indian subject matter expert, has graciously offered to lead the Museum Board on a tour of the many Indian village sites and cemeteries throughout the county. Lloyd has meticulously documented these locations during his decades-long volunteer career at the Museum, and we are indebted to him for his preservation of this history.
Have you ever wondered what those small squares with strangely arranged black boxes were in magazines, posters, etc? You will now see them at the museum! Given upgrades of very old, outdated and vulnerable computers were a primary focus in 2022, 2023 brings more technology upgrades to enhance visitor experience, such as the small squares, known as QR codes, which, when scanned by a smart phone, will take the visitor to a website containing more information regarding the item.
Additionally, to support our monthly speaker events, a microphone system was purchased and an outdated laptop updated in order to display the presenter’s slides on a large TV screen.
Long identified and now urgently needed building repairs to our 138 year old historic buildings are moving to the forefront. As a non-profit entity, the cost of these repairs does reduce our ability to meet stated goals. Any monetary donations toward this effort would be greatly appreciated.
Additionally, we are calling all computer-skilled residents to aid in documenting new collection items. We hope some can join us in preserving Miami County’s history.
