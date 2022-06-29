The Miami County Historical Museum held its monthly board meeting Tuesday, June 14, at the museum in Paola.
The annual Art Guild Miniature Art show will be held at the museum from June 27 through July 29. The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The museum sponsored its first Craft & Vendor Fair on the Paola Park Square Saturday, June 18. Crafters signed up and displayed their creations for sale. Money raised will go toward a new elevator for the museum. President Aggie Dillard worked with Cindy Mead to plan the event.
A committee is working on putting the three museum buildings on the Kansas and National Historic Register.
Jana Harrington Barcus, Aggie Dillard and Ann Davis are busy accessioning new artifacts and upgrading the system.
The museum accepts old abstracts of properties in Miami County. The name to appear on most abstracts in the Paola area is The Paola Town Company and then Baptiste Peoria.
Ann Davis & her committee have reviewed and made changes to the By-Laws.
A new book for sale is “As Constant as the Rivers” written by Margaret Hays, telling the story of Osawatomie, Kansas, from 1854 to 2004, where she has been a longtime resident. Cost is $15.
A group of high school girls from La Cygne toured the museum recently. Mike Hursey was their tour guide.
The museum’s Board of Director’s represents 13 Townships & one At Large position in Miami County. The next meeting will be Tuesday, July 14, at 4 p.m. Visitors are welcome.
Librarian, LeAnne Shields
