The Miami County Medical Center Auxiliary board members met Monday, Feb. 10, in the hospital board room.
Nine members were present. The treasurer, Kathy Peckman, announced that the books are ready for audit.
President Cheri Cowman indicated the auditing committee. Helen Scott, Bonnie Powell and Sharon Penton will be conducting the audit.
Standing committee reports were heard.
Ways & Means chairman Gerri Diviney presented a 2020 sale calendar, which will be distributed for advertising future projects.
Members were reminded to bring gently used books, magazines and puzzles for the state hospital residents.
New members are encouraged to join.
Annual dues of $15 are earmarked for nursing scholarships for Miami County residents.
