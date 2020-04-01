Miami County Medical Center Auxiliary board members met Monday, March 9, in the hospital board room.
Ten members were present. Standing committee reports were presented.
The nursing scholarship information has been forwarded to six colleges.
The audit committee report was completed and filed.
July 15 is the date for the volunteer luncheon at Town Square.
Dues, $15, for the new year are now payable. Funds are used for nursing scholarships for Miami County residents.
