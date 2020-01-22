The Miami County Medical Center Auxiliary board met Jan. 13, 2020, in the hospital board room. Eleven members were present.
Standing committee reports were presented. Dates for future ways and means projects will be confirmed for the new year. Information for scholarships will soon be available.
Committees were listed for the coming year. A 2020 board membership list was distributed. Annual dues of $15 are now payable. The proceeds will be used for nursing scholarships for Miami County residents.
