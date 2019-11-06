Nadine Bailey hosted the Oct. l4 meeting of Osawatomie Chapter DO, P.E.O., at Swenson Elementary School.
She was assisted by Sharon Burgoon.
Shari Latto, Chapter DQ, International Delegate, reported on the recent convention in Des Moines, Iowa, telling of the attendance, activities and business conducted during the celebration of the organization’s sesquicentennial.
Chapter president Jan Sanders conducted the business meeting. Agenda items included a recap of the summer social activities, plans for an officer’s workshop and a December fundraiser and possible candidates for P.E.O. scholarships and grants.
DeEnna McQuay, newest member, received her emblem with applause from those present.
Thank yous and brags ensued.
