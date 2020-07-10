PAOLA – The Paola American Legion Auxiliary Post 156 recently announced new officers.
"Paola Unit 156 would like to give Lorraine Gazzano a huge Thank You for serving as President of our Unit,” the auxiliary posted on its Facebook page. “Her dedication and giving heart has been much appreciated by our members, veterans and local community.”
Gazzano stepped down as president this year, and the auxiliary’s executive committee recently met to fill that and other vacancies, according to the post.
The new officers are:
- President - Kristen Hensley
- Vice President/Membership - Nancy Honn
- Secretary - Glenna Fletcher
- Treasurer - Debbie Cornelius
- Chaplain - Linda Prothe
- Historian - Terrie Strausbaugh
- Sergeant-At-Arms - Mary Miller
