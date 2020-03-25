The bimonthly meeting of the Paola Lions club was called to order Feb. 7 by President Jason Towne.
The seven members present were Monty Chayer, Ginger Vail, Judy Welter, Scott Shappell, Matt Fineout, Jason Towne and Debbi Duncan
Following the flag salute, minutes were read and approved. There was no treasurer’s report.
A report was given for Kansas Day, which was held Jan. 26. Jason and Ginger gave away seven cases of Cracker Jacks. They also had a drawing and gave away three $10 gift certificates.
New Business — A report from Judy was given on Lions Club Band recipients to be given away. She also brought the applications for the Lions Club High School scholarships to be chosen by herself and Debbi Duncan before the next meeting.
The club will have a clothing drive again in May. The date will be determined at the next meeting.
Scott Shappell was the program for the meeting, reviewing the new plans for the Paola Farmers Market this summer. It will be held May through August in 2020 in conjunction with Music on the Square.
If you are interested in joining the market this year, contact Scott Shappell at scottshappell@gmail.com for registration and further information.
Also speaking at the meeting was Bob Deady, who was recruiting for the census taking in Miami county. This will begin April 1. The Census provides tax money for the county.
Paola Lions Club members met again Feb. 21 for their bimonthly meeting.
The meeting was called to order by President Jason Towne. The seven members present were: Monty Chayer, Ginger Vail, Judy Welter, Scott Shappell, Vickie Vetter-Scruggs, Jason Towne and Debbi Duncan. Bob Zoller was a guest.
During the treasurer’s report, it was announced that there is $1,372 in anticipated bills, including $17 per person for the Lions District and $21.50 for Lions International. Dues will be coming up soon.
New Business — Judy gave a report on Lions Club Band recipients to be given away. Two students were selected by Judy and Debbi for Lions Club High School scholarships to be awarded in April.
The club was in agreement that a clothing drive will be held from 9 a.m. to noon May 30 in the parking lot of the Family Center. If anyone needs to drop off clothing for this drive, Fire Lake Soapery at 5 E. Piankishaw St. has agreed to let us use their location for a drop-off.
Scott Shappell shared with the group The Miami County Republic’s coverage of the upcoming Farmers Market, which will be held May 16 through Aug. 22.
