Members of the Progressive 4-H Club have been very busy in the community.
In December, club members met at Country Club Estates, a local nursing home, and sang carols with the residents.
In addition to this, members of the club also adopted each resident of the facility. Each resident provided a “wish list” to the club, and then club members chose which resident they would like to adopt and bought gifts for them. The club also provides centerpieces for facility’s dining hall tables each month.
In January, the club provided a concession stand for the annual Kansas Day celebration at Paola Middle School. Members took turns working shifts in the stand throughout the day.
We were very lucky to have a lot of help this year, and it is nice to get out and be involved with our community. We also had our annual PACA food drive during this month, and members brought food to our monthly meeting to donate.
