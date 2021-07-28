The monthly meeting of the Progressive 4-H club was held at 6:30 p.m. on June 28 at Town Square.
The flag salute was led by Brigham Scherman and Hudson Kirk. The 4-H pledge was led by Kailynn Kirk and Gentry Ward. Roll call was answered by: “What is your favorite summer activity?”
For the program, there was a senior ceremony for Riley Pratt. Song leader Gentry Ward led the club in singing, “Rain, Rain, go away.”
Brielle Garcia gave a demonstration on fiber arts and Braydon Garcia gave a demonstration on archery.
Brigham Scherman led the club in a parliamentary game of two truths and one lie. The meeting was adjourned with the club motto.
The next meeting will be the fair project tour in the afternoon on Thursday, July 29, at the Miami County Fairgrounds.
Kailynn Kirk, reporter
