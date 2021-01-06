The November monthly meeting of the Progressive 4-H Club was held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at Town square.
The flag salute was led by Cole Burchett and Kailynn Kirk. Roll call was answered by: “what are you thankful for.” Song leader Gentry Ward led the club in singing “Happy Birthday” to all November birthdays.
Kailynn Kirk gave a project talk on how to make a snowflake. Maggie Hart gave a project talk on a chalk painting technique. The group motioned and voted to adopt the Country Club Estates residents for Christmas and to give gift baskets to school nurses.
A communication project was also taught to the club by leader Misty Pratt. The recreation game consisting of questions on a beach ball was led by Will Hardwick, Jake Hardwick, Cole Burchett and Gage Burchett .
The meeting was adjourned with the club motto.
The December monthly meeting of the Progressive 4-H club was held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at Town Square.
The flag salute was led by Gannon Miller and Brigham Sherman. The 4-H pledge was led by Eliza Prothe and Gunnar Miller.
Roll call was answered by: “What is the best gift you’ve ever received?” Song leader Gentry Ward led the club in singing “Jingle bells.”
The community service committee gave a report on the donations to the nursing home and school nurse gift bags.
Hudson Kirk gave a demonstration of Fortnight dance moves. Flint Sherman organized a parliamentary meeting organization game that the group enjoyed playing.
The meeting was adjourned with the club motto. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25, 2021, at a location that is to be determined.
