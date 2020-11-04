The monthly meeting of the Progressive 4-H Club was held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, 2020, at Town Square Events. The flag salute was led by Kale Kaiser and Callie Hart. Roll call was answered by: name your favorite fall activity.
The program consisted of installation of new officers and yearly awards. Song leader Gentry Ward led the group in Five Little Pumpkins. There were no demonstrations or project talks.
The club celebrated the new officers with ice cream sundae treats. The meeting was adjourned with the club motto.
The next meeting will be Monday, Nov. 23.
