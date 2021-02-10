The monthly meeting of the Progressive 4-H Club was held Jan. 25, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at Town Square.
The flag salute was led by Brielle Garcia and Brigham Scherman. The 4-H pledge was led by Eliza Prothe and Ellie Hart. Roll call was answered by: what is your favorite color? The group discussed record book training and club day entrees. A ceremony for all new members was held by the group officers and leaders. Song leader, Brielle Garcia, led us in singing, “Happy Birthday” to all January birthdays. Eliza Prothe gave a demonstration on how to perform a straddle roll. Clare Johnson gave a project talk about bunnies and Sophia Jonson gave a project talk about her horse, Charlotte. Jake Hardwick and Reid Burchett led us in playing a group matching game.
The meeting was adjourned with the club motto.
The next meeting will be held Feb. 22, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at Town Square.
- Kailynn Kirk, Reporter
