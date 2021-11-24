The East Central Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel met Nov. 16 with 19 members present.
A delicious breakfast was served by the women of Plum Creek Methodist Church.
One of the highlights of the meeting was the report of the state convention.
Money was raised to give to exemplary teachers who fill out applications for special projects.
The 2022 officers were installed after the meeting.
The next meeting will be Dec. 7.
Gale Seibert will be performing for the group.
- Submitted by Janette Bennett
