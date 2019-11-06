The October meeting of the Shamrock Study Club was held at the home of Judy Jeck, hostess.
Tracy Kramer was co-hostess. There were 13 members present.
Club members did some brainstorming to come up with some ideas on how they can help their community since community service is the basis of Shamrock Club.
If anyone in the community has suggestions, please let someone in the club know.
Our next meeting will be at the Presbyterian Church with Helen Carter as hostess and Joyce Wassmer as co-hostess.
Viola Lee, secretary
