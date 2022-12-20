Twin Valley 4-H Club Dec 20, 2022 Dec 20, 2022 Updated 4 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Twin Valley 4-H Club Twin Valley 4-H Club Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Twin Valley 4-H Club members met Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Trinity Lutheran Church.Roll call was answered by naming the club project you wanted to do this year. Yearly planning was led by Pamela Peckman, club leader.Emma Haley and Jai Jenkins will write a skit for the club to perform at club days in February.After the meeting, everyone helped make turkey tray favors to take to Life Care Center in Osawatomie.The next meeting was Dec. 18 at the church. Members planned to have a gift exchange, and everyone was asked to bring treats to share.Aliyah Lester, Reporter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan, KS Is One of America’s Fastest Growing Big CitiesFire destroys Osawatomie homeA Christmas MiracleMarla of Classy Cuts is saying farewellBreaking PointWellsville man killed in wreck on I-35Lohse signs to run track and field at Washburn UniversityCounty considering quarter-cent sales tax for new court facilitiesCommissioners pay tribute to retiring Dr. BanksCharles Ellis York Images Videos CommentedCommissioners pay tribute to retiring Dr. Banks (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 1:38 It's Friday? Scenes from Start of Packers Practice on Saturday 0:48 Aaron Rodgers: Packers Must Score A Lot of Points 0:43 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Rams QB Baker Mayfield's Win Last Week 1:12 Packers Def. Coordinator Joe Barry on Fall of Darnell Savage 0:50 Green Bay Packers Offensive Line Drills on Dec 16
