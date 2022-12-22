Twin Valley 4-H Club Dec 22, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Twin Valley 4-H Club Twin Valley 4-H Club Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Members of the Twin Valley 4-H Club met Dec. 19, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church.Roll call was answered by "what I want for Christmas.” It was the club achievement night, so Pamela Peckman, Leader, had a slide show of the club's activities from the past year.Cate Minden gave a demonstration on making "flavored whipped cream.” Jackson and Aliyah Lester gave a demonstration on making "yarn gnomes.” Emma Haley had a poem.The club members had a gift exchange and shared favorite Christmas treats. James Haley announced that the club will be making bierocks at the January meeting.Aliyah Lester, Reporter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne Stop Convenience to open soon in PaolaHome for the holidaysRegion braces for dangerous winter weatherA Christmas MiracleManhattan, KS Is One of America’s Fastest Growing Big CitiesDaniel "Danny" Edward MindenFelicia Nell JohnsFire destroys Osawatomie homeMary Lou DebrickCommissioners pay tribute to retiring Dr. Banks Images Videos CommentedCommissioners pay tribute to retiring Dr. Banks (1)America Facing Shortage of Infectious Disease Doctors (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 1:20 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Offensive Meetings 0:38 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Momentum After Beating Rams 1:17 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Do Right Thing If You Want to Score Touchdowns 0:29 Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins Betting Preview - FanDuel Action Update 0:06 Zeppelin reunites with old friends
