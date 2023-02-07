Twin Valley 4-H Club Feb 7, 2023 Feb 7, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Twin Valley 4-H Club Twin Valley 4-H Club Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Members of the Twin Valley 4-H Club met Jan. 16 at Trinity Lutheran Church. There was a short business meeting.The club is planning to do a skit at County Club Days in February. The club voted to serve a Lenten supper at the church for a fundraiser.Everyone made bierocks with the help of Linda Prothe. There were enough to donate to Vintage Park in Paola and other shut-ins in the community. Club members also took some home to enjoy.Aliyah Lester, Reporter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOsawatomie High School graduate killed in wreck near RantoulFire damages Grandstand Burgers in PaolaShe killed her rapist after months of abuse. Advocates say Kansas governor should set her free.Meet the Paola Panther homecoming candidatesNew land purchased for Powell ObservatoryPHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weatherSpring Hill man killed in two-vehicle crashLouisburg council votes down proposed pay increase for public worksPaola pool will be open this summerTraffic stop leads to arrest on drug charges Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Recipes National Videos 3:31 Will Aaron Rodgers Be On The Move This Offseason? 1:04 Will Aaron Rodgers Be Moved? 1:37 Scott Ferrall Says Aaron Rodgers Has Lost His Mind 4:32 Kay Adams' Reaction to the Jets Hiring Nathaniel Hackett - Up & Adams 2:41 Broncos hiring Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as new head coach
