A son, Rowen Lee Dowty, was born to Mitchell Dowty and Samantha Gonzales on June 2, 2020, at Advent Health, Shawnee Mission, Kan. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.
Grandparents are Sabrina Deason of Paola, James Dowty of Walsch, Colo., and Jessica Ann Jessip of Osawatomie.
Great Grandparents are Debbie Deason of Texas, Ken Deason of Lane, Doborah Deason Lawson of Missouri, and Shelia and Larry Jessip of Olathe, Kan.
Great-great-grandparents are Edna Maine and the late Glen Maine, Joan Dowty, Patricia Jessip and the late Roger Jessip, Bonnie York and the late Marshall Ayers.
