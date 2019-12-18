Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1919)
In order to conserve coal of which there is only a limited supply in the bins, Louisburg stores will open at eight o’clock and close at five in the afternoon. It may be necessary to shorten the hours of service still more unless relief comes soon. In that case unless the strike is settled and the coal is received within two weeks time, more drastic measures must be taken. In all probabilities no coal will reach Louisburg for a month or six weeks after the strike is settled. Business men and clerks could go to the woods and in a few days time secure sufficient fuel to last over the coal shortage. Wood could be bought standing, chopped down and hauled to town, then a power saw put in action and then sold to those in need at a reasonable price.
~ ~ ~
J. D. Cooper, proprietor of Coopers’ Café and Bakery, who has been serving Louisburg people for a number of years closed a deal this morning with Mr. Fowler of Kansas City, selling his restaurant.
~ ~ ~
In order to conserve coal, the railway administration has discontinued temporarily, about 40 per cent of the passenger trains of the country. The east and west bound M. K. & T. passenger trains on Sedalia-Paola line through Louisburg, and carrying all the Louisburg mail, were annulled last Monday and since that date, the Katy has been operating a “mixed train”, having converted freight trains 95 and 96 into way freights and attached a baggage, passenger, and mail car. Since annulling the passenger service, the only means of securing mail for Louisburg is by trains 95 and 96, and as there is an enormous amount of freight to be handled at every town along the line, these trains are running three to four hours late.
~ ~ ~
Eating castor beans proved fatal to Leo Parrish of Tonganoxie. Parrish died in the Lawrence hospital today from obstruction of the alimentary tract which followed the eating of the beans. About six weeks ago he split a castor bean open with his pocket knife and tasted it. Liking the taste he ate fifteen of the beans. Bowels obstruction soon followed, which the attention of physicians was unable to relieve. Parrish was about 31 years old.
~ ~ ~
The Henson pump, located at the Frisco railroad bridge, south of Henson Station, near the Greason farm, is run day and night to keep the tank full. The pump stared October 20, and during the months of October and November they watered 550 engines, and up until December 15 they watered 260 engines, making a total of 810 engines. This is the only watering station between Boicourt and Kansas City. They use soda ash to break the water. The water is inspected each week by the Frisco inspector. The pump is being operated by Carl Goodeyon and Louie Knoche, engineers.
~ ~ ~
The scope of work of the Anti-Horse Thief Association, which has done such valuable work since its organization in the apprehension of horse thieves and criminals of all kinds, has been extended and the name will be changed at the next national convention to the Anti-Automobile Horse Thief Association, or the Double A. H. T. A.
75 Years Ago (1944)
With 111.78 bushels of corn to the acre Clifford Caylor of Stanton township won the county championship in the DeKalb national hybrid corn growing contest. Ivan Riley of Paola had corn that averaged 110.36 bushels, Harvey R. Bratton, of Beagle, 106.78 bushels and Earl Williams of Paola 96.47 bushels.
~ ~ ~
Ed Starry of Middle Creek and Ed Kaiser of Paola are members of the executive committee of the county farm bureau. They take the places of Claude Diehm of Mound and W. A. Bunch of Osage.
~ ~ ~
Complying with the request of the government the Paola Chamber of Commerce will promote no Christmas decorations or entertainment this year. No decorative lights will be used. It isn’t possible to obtain the candy and other things that were included in the treats for the children of the county in former years.
~ ~ ~
The “produce or fight” order was issued in Washington, Monday. The new order means in effect that qualified men under 38 years old must be in the armed forces, in war work or other essential industry or be essential in agriculture. When a man has been deferred for essential industry and quits he is subject to reclassification to 1-A.
~ ~ ~
The three destructive floods the Marais des Cygnes provided this year surely must convince all that there should be a flood control project that will work. We will have floods until the river is harnessed. Foremost postwar project for this county should be joining with other counties and the federal government in flood control that will be effective and stop the loss of lives and property.
50 Years Ago (1969)
At the last meeting of the Board of Directors of the Louisburg Chamber of Commerce, the board went on record as urging the city council to take quick action in obtaining a blinker light for the city’s problem intersection at K-68 and US-69, and regulating the speed limit on US-69.
~ ~ ~
U. S. Air Force Master Sergeant Billy D. Earp, son of Mrs. Harvey Earp of Osawatomie, was decorated with the bronze star medal at Ellington AFB, Tex. The decoration was for meritorious service while engaged in military operations as chief of the directorate of operations of the 355th Tactical Fighter Wing in Thailand. He is a 1948 graduate of Osawatomie High School. His wife, Doris, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Cole.
25 Years Ago (1994)
Some Garnett USD 365 patrons want a new track because the current track is outdated and dangerous. Patrons asked the school board to consider a new all weather track. The current track is covered with cinders and surrounded by a low curb that collects water and trips runners.
~ ~ ~
Newly elected officers of Osage Valley Masonic Lodge No. 24 in Osawatomie were installed Thursday. They are: Terry Harrison, senior deacon and trustee; Don Stuber, senior warden; Curtis Roesch, master; Steve Coffelt, junior warden; Glenn Kester, junior stewart; Dean Diediker, senior stewart; Mike Kraus, junior deacon; Ike McMahon, chaplain; Jay Sheldon, tyler and trustee; Kenneth Crouch, secretary; and Gregg Plank, treasurer.
~ ~ ~
The final plat for land which includes the future site of a Burger King Restaurant was approved Wednesday at a special meeting of the Louisburg City Council. Burger King will be built across K-68 from the Louisburg Amoco Food Shop.
~ ~ ~
Charles and Ellen Barnett, Olathe, have leased JC’s Restaurant and Lounge in the Landmark Inn, Osawatomie. They will replace Judy and Charles York, Paola, who have operated the popular business for the past three and one-half years. A lease was signed with Nancy and Fred Scheidegger, owners of the restaurant and the adjoining Landmark Inn.
~ ~ ~
Linn County Sheriff Richard O’Bryant has resigned. O’Bryant listed poor health as the reason for his resignation. He had been undergoing treatment for heart problems for several months. O’Bryant has been in law enforcement 34 years — 30 years of that service in Linn County.
~ ~ ~
Walter “Fred” Barnes has been named Louisburg Citizen of the year by the Chamber of Commerce. Barnes operated a heating, air conditioning and plumbing business for many years. He also repaired television sets in the early 1950s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.