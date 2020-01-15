Miami County Time Capsule

100 Years Ago (1920)
Charles S. Oesch, agent and telegraphic operator at the M. K. & T. depot in Louisburg has tendered his resignation and expects to be checked out most any day now. Louisburg never had a more obliging and efficient agent and his leaving is greatly regretted up and down the business row.
~ ~ ~
Last Sunday evening, an accident occurred two miles north of Stanley, at the turn of the road, when Mr. Ellis, a banker of Independence, Mo., driving a Buick six car, west, collided with E. J. Lovett of Louisburg, who was coming south towards the Burg from Kansas City. Both cars were wrecked and both drivers were injured. E. J. Lovett was pulled out from under the wreckage unconscious, and when ‘brought to’ did not know how long he had lain in that state of unconsciousness.
~ ~ ~
The Prairie Oil Company has completed the receiving station near Parker and has commenced receiving the oil from the Linn-co. and Osawatomie fields. Oil is being pumped from the receiving station to the through trunk lines. The new shallow field in the southeastern part of this county would be an inducement to the Prairie Co. to lay a line there. The gravity in these wells is 31.
~ ~ ~
Jacob and Andy Erdle have purchased four lots on which is located the Canon Hall Barn on West Peoria Street and the Hennis & Maisch Garage on Gold Street from L. D. White. John Williamson, who for many years has been operating a feed barn there and recently in connection with the barn, an auto garage, will give possession the first of February. Hennis and Maisch will continue to operate their auto repair shop at their present location.
~ ~ ~
For over a year the Standard Oil Co. has contemplated putting in a gasoline filling station in Paola, and after making a number of offers on corner lots close in south and east of the square settled on the corner of Dr. Van Pelt’s property, next to the alley north of his hospital at Pearl St. and Shawnee. The ground purchased fronts 60 feet on Pearl St, running south from the alley. It is a nice location, with good view from almost every direction. A filling station will also be put in at Osawatomie.
~ ~ ~
The Eastern Kansas Agricultural Association sales pavilion is now nearing completion. The building is located on the corner of Wea and Gold streets, on the block west of the square. It is built of tile and brick, and the front part is two stories. To H. M. Justice, Paola’s live auctioneer, is due the credit for originating and planning the pavilion, which is one of Miami-co’s best institutions.
~ ~ ~
Automobiles are becoming more numerous in Miami-co. every day. Up to the 10th of January County Treasurer Williford issued 2,738 licenses, 17 of them are for motorcycles and 33 are dealers’ licenses.
75 Years Ago (1945)
All operators of passenger cars with basic ‘A’ rations must have mileage records to be eligible to apply for any other gasoline rations. Without this important record no motorist may be issued a ‘B’ or ‘C’ supplemental ration.
~ ~ ~
We just received a 50-yard roll of Flex-O-Glass so if you still want Flex-O-Glass for your doors and windows or for your brooder house, come in and we’ll supply your needs as long as it lasts as we have no assurance of getting any more soon at Wren Hardware, Louisburg, Kansas.
~ ~ ~
OPA warns motorists to recap smooth tires now. Car owners who do not heed this OPA warning run the risk of not getting new tires. Get the Firestone factory-method recapping for $7.00 per tire. Drive in today and get the famous Firestone Gear-Grip tread on your smooth tires.
~ ~ ~
The automobile in thirty years created millions of jobs and greatly expanded our whole economy. Bit it had to wait a decade before construction of good highways permitted that expansion. If aviation is going to have a comparable healthy economic effect in the critical years just ahead, it cannot wait that long for adequate landing fields, the counterpart of good roads. That’s why even the smallest of towns should include an airport in their future plans.
~ ~ ~
At the Paola Lions club meeting Monday night, Bob Washburn reported on the meeting his committee had a week ago with the city council to discuss solving the traffic problem on the square. Lyman Rhea, Ben Attebery and I. H. Christie sang vocal solos. Joe Northern is a new member.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Nelson Cowden, county commissioner of the Third District, was elected chairman of the board at a reorganizational meeting of the Miami county commissioners Monday morning. Cowden succeeds Ben Attebery, who will be chairman pro tem. Bert Keltner is the other commissioner.
~ ~ ~
Sister Wugene Reynolds, president of the Ursuline Sisters, Paola, announces the appointment of Sister Patrice Schmitz, Ph. D., to the position of president of Lakemary Center with responsibilities for the direction of the Lakemary program.
~ ~ ~
A report of a felonious assault at the Fin and Feather club east of Paola was investigated by the Sheriff’s force. No action was taken.
~ ~ ~
Gene Green of Olathe, who was a partner in Clemens and Green for many years before he retired, has been named to serve on the Olathe Urban Renewal Agency. The agency is currently re-developing the downtown Olathe business district. Green is a former president of the Olathe Chamber of Commerce. He now is a consultant to the Clemens and Green firm and is a management consultant with the National Candy Wholesalers Association, Washington, D.C.
~ ~ ~
Displaying the brand of football that carried them to the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs downed the Minnesota Vikings 23 to 7 in New Orleans Sunday afternoon.
~ ~ ~
The Panhandle Magazine, 1969-70 winter edition tells the story of Panhandle Eastern’s first four decades, beginning Dec. 23, 1929 in Paola. Pictured in Paola, Kan., in 1929 are drivers and vehicles of the Paola division of Missouri-Kansas Pipe Line Company, Panhandle Eastern’s predecessor. Company headquarters were in the building at 810 East Wea, now home of Hawthorn-Mellody Dairy.
~ ~ ~
Norman H. Minden, employed as distribution clerk at the Kansas City, Kan., post office, has been presented the superior accomplishment award conferred on him in recognition of his notable performance. The presentation of the certificate, a cash award of $250 and a lapel pin was made to him by the postmaster, R. E. Roberts, at the post office Monday.
~ ~ ~
Eighty-nine dying trees will be cut in Osawatomie by the city this spring. It will make a total of 505 trees removed during the past five years. Johnston Tree Service, Lane, was awarded the contract on a low bid of $2995.
25 Years Ago (1995)
The “Hickory Creek” project was explained Tuesday night to about 30 residents of that Paola neighborhood. An engineering firm was hired to design the project, which will involve installing storm water drainage structures, and laying sewer lines in the south-central part of Paola and reconstructing three blocks of Hickory Street. Cost is estimated at $961,000.
~ ~ ~
Ron Stiles, owner of Spring Hill Oil Co., has purchased the Spring Hill Auto & Tractor Parts Co. at 206 S. Webster St. Tiles purchase the existing business from the Winterscheid family in Paola and took ownership recently. The Winterscheids own other automobile parts stores in the area.
~ ~ ~
The city limits of Osawatomie soon could grow by about three acres as Osawatomie City Council members on Thursday approved annexation of property containing a restaurant building near the interchange of U.S. 169 and K-7 highways. The annexation was requested by a petition from Darrel Franklin, vice chairman of First National Bank and Trust, which owns the property that once was home to Country Corners Restaurant. Osawatomie City Manager Larry Buchanan said the annexation was requested so a planned new restaurant could obtain a license to sell cereal malt beverages. Dennis and Michelle Hastert spoke of their intentions to operate a new restaurant at that location.
~ ~ ~
Union Pacific Corp. has received permission by the Interstate Commerce Commission to take up 53.75 miles of railroad track between Osawatomie and Osage City. In addition approval was given to remove 13.5 miles of a branch line between Lomax and Overbrook. The heavyweight track, in good condition, will not be sold to a salvage operator, according to Mark Davis, a spokesman for U.P. in Omaha. Instead he said the track would be picked up and used elsewhere in the system. As to what will happen to the right-of-way, much of which probably was given by the U. S. Government to the defunct Missouri Pacific railroad for putting in the rail line, Davis said he did not know. Numerous trains from the west ran over the line for many years. Missouri Pacific operated a passenger train, the Colorado Eagle, for many years. The train ran from St. Louis to Colorado Springs, Colo. The train was cancelled many years ago. U.P. took over operations of Missouri Pacific Dec. 22, 1992. Davis said the rail between Osage City and Council grove is being picked up now and the job is about completed.
~ ~ ~
The old Louisburg High School Building has been sold and the new owners, B & L Investment Properties, is looking at what to do with it. If zoning permission can be secured, the new owners hope to convert the structure into offices and a restaurant.
~ ~ ~
It has only been a few years since clubs, cities and individuals all over the Four County Area held paper drives. Money collected from the sale of paper went a long way to help them meet their budgets. Then prices went to pot. Because prices fell to as low as $5 a ton, those holding paper drives quit. Those low prices are gone, according to John Peimann, vice president of operation for Central Fiber. It buys most of the waste paper in the area. How about $40 a ton for that waste paper instead of $5? Some paper is bringing as much as $70 a ton. The plant uses 2,000 tons of newsprint a month, and it needs more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.